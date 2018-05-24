Angelina Jolie can't take kids out of US until divorce is settled
Jolie's plans have hit a bump in the road as she's reportedly been told she can't take the children across to the UK until she and Pitt have ironed out their divorce.
LONDON - Angelina Jolie wants to take her six children to London with her when she films Maleficent 2 but her plans have been blocked until she settles her divorce with Brad Pitt.
The 42-year-old actress was planning to take her six kids Maddox (16), Pax (15), Zahara (13), Shiloh (11), and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - whom she has with the Fury star to London.
But her plans have hit a bump in the road as she's reportedly been told she can't take the children across to the UK until she and Pitt have ironed out their divorce.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "They are figuring out how it would work, but she is not happy. She wants to take the kids to London with her while she's shooting, and she's frustrated with the process. They're talking about how it would work. Even the people around her are getting tired of it."
The estranged couple has been locked in a bitter divorce battle, including who will get custody of their children, since they called time on their marriage in 2016.
However, it looks like the pair isn't too far away from settling on the details.
A source said a few weeks ago: "The terms of the divorce are now agreed. They are being finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks. It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.
"Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel. There were rumours the divorce was being called off, but that's not the case."
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Pitt, 54, goes to therapy every week following his split from Jolie because he wants to be a "better" father.
The insider shared: "He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 23 May 2018
-
Camilla: Harry and Meghan's wedding was perfect
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend first event after wedding
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 22 May 2018
-
[WATCH] BMW SA takes swipe at Mercedes Benz with 'drops mic' ad
-
Duchess of Sussex's estranged sister slams royals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.