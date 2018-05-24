ANC in JHB calls for city to deal with cash flow issues

The ANC's Patrick Maisha says there's a financial crisis in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Johannesburg says it wants the city's executive to deal with cash flow issues and regaining the public's trust.

These are just some of the issues that will be dealt with by MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni who will deliver the budget speech on Thursday.

“The city is surviving on debt and is collecting low revenue.”

