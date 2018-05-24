Popular Topics
5 suspected hijackers arrested in Grassy Park following shootout

Police officers were following up on reports of hijacked vehicles in Retreat on Thursday afternoon.

Police pursued two hijacked vehicles travelling towards Grassy Park. The shootout ensued resulting in one suspect being shot and injured. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects are in police custody following a high chase shootout in Grassy Park.

Police officers were following up on reports of hijacked vehicles in Retreat on Wednesday afternoon. After being spotted by officers, the men in the cars fled the scene towards Grassy Park.

During the chase, the suspects shot at the officers who in turn returned fire. The suspects eventually stopped and four of them were arrested.

One of the suspects who was shot and wounded was taken to hospital where he's under police guard.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “They are facing charges of possession of hijacked vehicles as well as illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. An attempted murder case was opened for investigation.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA