5 suspected hijackers arrested in Grassy Park following shootout
Police officers were following up on reports of hijacked vehicles in Retreat on Thursday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Five suspects are in police custody following a high chase shootout in Grassy Park.
Police officers were following up on reports of hijacked vehicles in Retreat on Wednesday afternoon. After being spotted by officers, the men in the cars fled the scene towards Grassy Park.
During the chase, the suspects shot at the officers who in turn returned fire. The suspects eventually stopped and four of them were arrested.
One of the suspects who was shot and wounded was taken to hospital where he's under police guard.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “They are facing charges of possession of hijacked vehicles as well as illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. An attempted murder case was opened for investigation.”
#sapsWC NIU arrest 5 suspects in Steenberg. Police pursued 2 hijacked vehicles travelling towards Grassy Park. Shootout ensued resulting in 1 suspect being shot & injured. Suspects arrested for possession of hijacked vehicle. Attempted murder case opened #TrioCrimes ME pic.twitter.com/R9PdfGrZoR— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 23, 2018
