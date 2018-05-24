2 EC councillors due in court for allegedly selling RDP house

The two men appeared in the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court on the same day they were apprehended on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two Walter Sisulu municipal councillors who face fraud and theft charges have been released on bail.

The two men appeared in the Aliwal North Magistrate's court on the same day they were apprehended on Tuesday, and the matter has been postponed until 12 June.

They allegedly illegally sold an RDP house to a member of the public for just over R150,000 a year ago.

After having deposited the money into their bank accounts, the woman never received the house.

The Hawks' Anelisa Feni said: “Our acting provincial head Major-General Zintle Mnonopi commended the investigating team and warned that fraud, theft [and] corruption by any municipal official will be dealt with severely.”

