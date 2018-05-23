Zackie Achmat wants inquiry into Equal Education’s handling of sex abuse claims
Zackie Achmat was last week accused of covering-up allegations that Equal Education's former treasurer general Doron Isaacs had been sexually abusive.
JOHANNESBUG - Human rights activist Zackie Achmat says there needs to be a public inquiry on Equal Education’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment against some senior managers.
Achmat has denied the claim.
Speaking on the Eusebuis McKaiser Show on Wednesday morning, Achmat said those who have made allegations should be given a chance to speak for themselves.
“I believe in the reverse onus when it comes to complainants of sexual harassment, sexual violence, sexual misconduct and rape. The reason I believe this is because patriarchy exists within all of us.”
Equal Education's general secretary Tshepo Motsepe was the first to resign after the scandal came to light. He was followed by the head of national organising, Luyolo Mazwembe, and most recently Isaacs stepped down from the organisation.
Edited by Shimoney Regter
