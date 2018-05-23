Zackie Achmat doesn’t believe Doron Isaacs is a sexual predator
Human rights activist Zackie Achmat has denied accusations of covering up allegations that former treasurer and co-founder of Equal Education Doron Isaacs had been sexually abusive.
JOHANNESBURG - Human rights activist Zackie Achmat says he doesn't believe that former treasurer and co-founder of Equal Education Doron Isaacs is a sexual predator.
Achmat has denied accusations of covering up allegations that Isaacs had been sexually abusive.
Isaacs was exonerated of sexual misconduct charges by an inquiry in 2011, which reportedly consisted of people close to him.
He stepped down from his position at the organisation following recent allegations of a similar nature.
Achmat says he believes those who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Isaacs and will do so until an inquiry proves otherwise.
“If there are women who’ve come forward, and Lindsay Beck has come forward. She’s the one woman who’s publicly said that he harassed her online. In that sense, I have to believe her and I do believe her.”
He says he is prepared to apologise to the victims who have come forward.
“I’m really sorry if any person has felt threatened and not able to come to me."
Equal Education has set up an independent inquiry to examine allegations of abuse at the workplace in the light of recent reports that three senior male leaders are facing allegations of sexual harassment.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
