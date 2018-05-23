What to expect from Soweto International Jazz Festival

Soweto Theatre’s general manager Nomsa Mazwai says the festival from 14 to 17 June will showcase the township’s valuable contribution to the arts, economy and job creation.

JOHANNESBURG – Think about the sounds of Nasty C, Zamajobe, Ernie Smith coming together – but with a pinch of Charlie Wilson, Rico Love and Deborah Cox – all of that in Soweto.

This is what will be put together for the Soweto International Jazz Festival which is set to take place from 14 to 17 June at the Soweto Theatre.

Even organiser Nolan Baynes says the plan is to take the jazz festival beyond the streets of Soweto.

“The idea and the vision behind this is to not keep it just here. We want to tour this and export this. We want the jazz festival to be [like those] in New York, in New Orleans and in Ghana. We want to be able to create a platform that will allow South African artist to match and collaborate with other like-minded people around the world.”

He says for the people of the diaspora to be able to make a statement, it starts with music.

The four-day part event will be split into a-theme-a-day to allow the different genres to enrich the hearts of Sowetans and all those who came from near and far to share in the experience.

“There is a value that we’re not attributing to this city, because that’s what it is, and there’s a value that we’re no attributing to us. Soweto is extremely valuable and so are its people. This festival will remind people how incredible they are, how they should see themselves. And young people will see examples of excellence.”

She says the theatre is among the best in the country and that it will be able to handle such a huge event, both technically and infrastructure-wise.

“The way our partners [in this festival] think, there is a focus on empowering local people, a focus on skills development and that is why we’re in it. We’re looking forward to the minds that this event is going to enable to think differently and how it’s going to allow young people to take those walls created around their minds and break them down.”

Besides the local-international infused lineup that music lovers can look forward to, the festival will also pay tribute to the late legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela who passed away early this year and to Nelson Mandela who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in July.