'We make a call for our people to occupy unoccupied land'

Speaking during the debate on the budget of the Presidency, EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC is not going to give people land any time soon.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has again called on his supporters to occupy vacant land, causing ructions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa is not serious about expropriating land without compensation.

Speaking during the debate on the budget of the Presidency, Malema said the ANC is not going to give people land any time soon.

The EFF leader said he had issued an instruction for people to hold back on the occupation of vacant land.

But now he said Ramaphosa is being “wishy-washy” about expropriation.

“But since you are no longer clear, we’ve made a call and we make it even here, for our people to occupy the unoccupied land.”

He also said Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is not the right person for the job.

“She knows nothing about the land, and half the time she’s sleeping.”

After objections from the ANC to Malema’s outbursts, the EFF was asked to leave the chamber.

“Please leave honourable members as requested. If you do not want to, we will request the protection services to assist the Sergeant at Arms to lead the members out of the house.”

Chanting and banging on their desks, they eventually walked out.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

