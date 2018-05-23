WC transport authorities to meet in Delft over taxi violence

This follows a spate of deadly shootings in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape transport officials plan to hold hearings into the conduct of taxi associations operating in Delft.

In the latest incident earlier this week, Delft Taxi Association chairperson Nazeem Daniels was shot dead at the local rank. Two weeks ago, two people were also gunned down.

Spokesperson for the provincial Transport MEC Siphesihle Dube says the hearings are scheduled to begin next week.

“These hearings may result in the suspension or de-registration of certain associations. On an enforcement front, they’re already on field conducting operations. So far, these operations have seen over 30 taxis impounded for operating illegally in the area.”

The department is also considering shutting down the Delft rank should the violence persist.

