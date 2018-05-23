WC EMS probes arrest of ambulance driver for alleged drunk driving

The metro EMS member was taken into custody in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday for allegedly driving am ambulance while under the influence of alcohol.

CAPE TOWN - The metro emergency medical service is investigating following the arrest of one of its officials.

The member was taken into custody in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday for allegedly driving am ambulance while under the influence of alcohol.

Metro EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels says: “Western Cape government emergency medical services have launched a full investigation into the allegations. Following the outcome of the investigations, the staff member will be disciplined by the most appropriate means necessary.”

