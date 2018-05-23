[WATCH] BMW SA takes swipe at Mercedes Benz with 'drops mic' ad

Mercedes Benz South Africa just can't catch a break.

First, they were caught with their suspension down by Audi South Africa during a shoot for an upcoming commercial. Now, BMW South Africa is the latest to come for them.

The carmaker released an online commercial today, titled 'A real star rolls out in gold! #TotallyUngovernable', depicting the first ever BMW X2 driving past three Mercs in front of what looks like a dealership. The driver's window rolls down, a hand pops out and drops a gold mic.