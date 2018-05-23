[WATCH] BMW SA takes swipe at Mercedes Benz with 'drops mic' ad

Convicted child pornographer Tyrone James to be sentenced next month
Local
Mercedes Benz South Africa just can't catch a break.
JOHANNESBURG - Mercedes Benz South Africa just can't catch a break.
First, they were caught with their suspension down by Audi South Africa during a shoot for an upcoming commercial. Now, BMW South Africa is the latest to come for them.
The carmaker released an online commercial today, titled 'A real star rolls out in gold! #TotallyUngovernable', depicting the first ever BMW X2 driving past three Mercs in front of what looks like a dealership. The driver's window rolls down, a hand pops out and drops a gold mic.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.