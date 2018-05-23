UN appeals for $80m after Cyclone Sagar hits Horn of Africa
At least 18 people have been killed by the storm and 40 fishermen remain unaccounted for in the Gulf of Aden.
PRETORIA - The United Nations has appealed for $80 million to help pay for the damage caused by a tropical cyclone in the Horn of Africa.
Even as residents of Somaliland and Puntland count the cost of tropical Cyclone Sagar, they are watching a new storm building in the Gulf of Aden that’s likely to hit them this week.
Schools and community centres have been flooded.
Roads remain impassable.
Key infrastructure, including the central electrical compound in Djibouti City, remains under water.
Damage from the storm, which has affected at least 30,000 people, includes the risk of environmental pollution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
