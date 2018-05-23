TMPD to challenge interdict preventing search at scrap metal dealer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

TMPD to challenge interdict preventing search at scrap metal dealer

The TMPD’s cable theft unit arrested two suspects and seized stolen copper cables worth an estimated R500,000 on Tuesday.

TMPD officers seized a truck load of copper estimated at R500,000 on 22 May 2018 after a tip off. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter.
TMPD officers seized a truck load of copper estimated at R500,000 on 22 May 2018 after a tip off. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter.
42 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says it’s going to court to challenge an interdict which prevented its members from searching a scrap metal dealer in the Pretoria west.

The metro police’s cable theft unit arrested two suspects and seized stolen copper cables worth an estimated R500,000 on Tuesday.

Although the suspects told investigators where they were taking the goods, a court order prevented further investigations.

The TMPD’s Isaac Mahamba says the two suspects told them exactly where they were taking the truckload of scrap metal to be sold.

He says they wanted to search the business in the belief of discovering more stolen copper cables, but they couldn't proceed.

“The owner of that particular scrap yard has interdicted the TMPD from entering that particular property. The reasoning behind that was [that] we are harassing him frequently, when we have cooperation, to conduct searches into that particular scrap yard,” he said.

Mahamba could not say when the interdict was obtained but says they will challenge it in court.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA