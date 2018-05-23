TMPD to challenge interdict preventing search at scrap metal dealer
PRETORIA - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) says it’s going to court to challenge an interdict which prevented its members from searching a scrap metal dealer in the Pretoria west.
The metro police’s cable theft unit arrested two suspects and seized stolen copper cables worth an estimated R500,000 on Tuesday.
Although the suspects told investigators where they were taking the goods, a court order prevented further investigations.
The TMPD’s Isaac Mahamba says the two suspects told them exactly where they were taking the truckload of scrap metal to be sold.
He says they wanted to search the business in the belief of discovering more stolen copper cables, but they couldn't proceed.
“The owner of that particular scrap yard has interdicted the TMPD from entering that particular property. The reasoning behind that was [that] we are harassing him frequently, when we have cooperation, to conduct searches into that particular scrap yard,” he said.
Mahamba could not say when the interdict was obtained but says they will challenge it in court.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
