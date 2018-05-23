Third body found in Vlakplaas cave
While the circumstances around the deaths are unclear, the men are believed to have been ZCC members who'd gone into the crevice to pray.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have discovered a third body in a cave in Vlakplaas, west of Pretoria.
On Wednesday, officials were conducting a search and rescue operation after two bodies were found on Tuesday when they made the latest grim discovery.
While the circumstances around the deaths are unclear, the men are believed to have been ZCC members who'd gone into the crevice to pray.
The police's Augustine Selepe says their identities are yet to be confirmed.
“The search and rescue operation team found a third body this afternoon inside the cave and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three men.”
Popular in Local
-
Gun shots fired at Sandton attempted cash-in-transit heist
-
Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund
-
Centurion woman critical after being mauled by her 3 dogs
-
SA woman found dead in Bahamas hotel room
-
Michael Hulley cuts advocates in Zuma corruption case
-
'We make a call for our people to occupy unoccupied land'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.