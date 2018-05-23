Popular Topics
Third body found in Vlakplaas cave

While the circumstances around the deaths are unclear, the men are believed to have been ZCC members who'd gone into the crevice to pray.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have discovered a third body in a cave in Vlakplaas, west of Pretoria.

On Wednesday, officials were conducting a search and rescue operation after two bodies were found on Tuesday when they made the latest grim discovery.

While the circumstances around the deaths are unclear, the men are believed to have been ZCC members who'd gone into the crevice to pray.

The police's Augustine Selepe says their identities are yet to be confirmed.

“The search and rescue operation team found a third body this afternoon inside the cave and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three men.”

