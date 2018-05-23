Ghana’s raising the tourism bar in Africa and, it is no surprise that foreign investors are flocking to its shores.

Travelling through Ghana for Standard Bank's Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster, Lee Kasumba explores the country's fast-growing tourism sector.

Ghana’s raising the tourism bar in Africa and, contributing 4.2 percent to the country’s GDP at a growth rate of approximately 8.3 percent – it is no surprise that foreign investors are flocking to this attractive investment.

It’s one of the most stable economies that we have in Africa. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Operating Officer at Ghana's Tourism Authority

A popular transit city – the government has identified Kumasi as an untapped market with a floating population of up to 30 million people, with people from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso connecting via access points on a regular basis.

Ghana has a unique position as the centre of the world. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Operating Officer at Ghana's Tourism Authority

As Ghana works towards diversifying its growing tourism sector, the government has intensified its efforts in finding new ways to commoditise the rich cultural history of the Ashanti Kingdom in the popular city of Kumasi.

(We are) …providing investment opportunities and incentives for investors. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Operating Officer at Ghana's Tourism Authority

The government is also pushing various private initiatives – and, with its King providing over 80 acres of land for the purposes of developing, Kumasi is set to become an attractive tourist destination as Ghana’s cosmopolitan city.

Kumasi is changing… hence the need for high income residential area is on the demand. Joshua Tetteh-Nortey, Planning Officer from The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

This article first appeared on 702 : The gateway to Ghana’s tourism industry