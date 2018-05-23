Popular Topics
Tension remains high in Parkwood as land, housing protest continues

Community members are throwing stones and petrol bombs, while law enforcement officers are responding with rubber bullets and tear-gas.

Protests are still underway in Parkwood. Residents are in a battle with law enforcement officials who broke down their structures on Wednesday morning. Picture: Kaylynn Pam/EWN
Protests are still underway in Parkwood. Residents are in a battle with law enforcement officials who broke down their structures on Wednesday morning. Picture: Kaylynn Pam/EWN
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests are underway in Parkwood where there has been a land invasion this week.

People on Tuesday erected structures on a piece of land along the M5 expressway.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with the community to urge them not to occupy land illegally.

Emotions are running high in Parkwood, where people have taken to the streets demanding land and housing.

They’re in a battle with law enforcement officials, who broke down their structures on Wednesday morning.

Community members are throwing stones and petrol bombs, while law enforcement officers are responding with rubber bullets and tear-gas.

Resident Masnoena Samsodien says they did not expect the violence following a peaceful protest and the meeting with Madikizela on Tuesday.

“I’m fasting today, but I mean these guys ... they come out here and have no respect for any religion or nothing. We were speaking to them. We did nothing, but the way they retaliated was not fair to us.”

The M5 has been blocked off at Parkwood.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

