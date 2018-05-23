Tension remains high in Parkwood as land, housing protest continues
Community members are throwing stones and petrol bombs, while law enforcement officers are responding with rubber bullets and tear-gas.
CAPE TOWN - Violent protests are underway in Parkwood where there has been a land invasion this week.
People on Tuesday erected structures on a piece of land along the M5 expressway.
Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with the community to urge them not to occupy land illegally.
Emotions are running high in Parkwood, where people have taken to the streets demanding land and housing.
#ParkwoodProtest Residents burn tyres and police wait on the M5. @malgasie pic.twitter.com/xUPPrBJxok— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018
They’re in a battle with law enforcement officials, who broke down their structures on Wednesday morning.
#ParkwoodProtest Police move in on protesting Parkwood residents. @malgasie pic.twitter.com/ikCh7sSaIn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018
Resident Masnoena Samsodien says they did not expect the violence following a peaceful protest and the meeting with Madikizela on Tuesday.
“I’m fasting today, but I mean these guys ... they come out here and have no respect for any religion or nothing. We were speaking to them. We did nothing, but the way they retaliated was not fair to us.”
The M5 has been blocked off at Parkwood.
#ParkwoodProtest Violent protests currently taking place in Parkwood, residents demanding land and housing. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/YudkixjRu5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
