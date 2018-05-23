Technical committee to guide Minister Shabangu on Sassa grant payments

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Technical committee to guide Minister Shabangu on Sassa grant payments

The minister has informed the Constitutional Court that she’s established a technical committee to guide her to find alternative ways to pay grant recipients who receive their money in cash.

FILE: Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu. Picture: GCIS
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu wants to find alternative ways to pay grant recipients who receive their money in cash.

But she has to come up with a plan before September.

She’s informed the Constitutional Court that she’s established a technical committee to guide her.

This is the latest step taken following a decision to cancel a tender for a service provider to make cash payments.

Around 2.5 million grant recipients receive their money in cash, many of those in rural areas who do not have immediate access to banks and other vendors.

Minister Shabangu first put the tender on hold in March to deal with complaints by one of the bidders.
She has now informed the Constitutional Court that the tender has been cancelled.

Shabangu says work done by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the ministerial advisory committee and the workstreams never culminated in Sassa taking full responsibility for the payment of social grants.

A technical committee is now needed, she says, to consolidate, analyse and evaluate all the reports they’ve produced.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the move is negligent and the formation of this committee is yet another attempt to continue with the illegal Cash Paymaster Services contract.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA