Technical committee to guide Minister Shabangu on Sassa grant payments
The minister has informed the Constitutional Court that she’s established a technical committee to guide her to find alternative ways to pay grant recipients who receive their money in cash.
CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu wants to find alternative ways to pay grant recipients who receive their money in cash.
But she has to come up with a plan before September.
She’s informed the Constitutional Court that she’s established a technical committee to guide her.
This is the latest step taken following a decision to cancel a tender for a service provider to make cash payments.
Around 2.5 million grant recipients receive their money in cash, many of those in rural areas who do not have immediate access to banks and other vendors.
Minister Shabangu first put the tender on hold in March to deal with complaints by one of the bidders.
She has now informed the Constitutional Court that the tender has been cancelled.
Shabangu says work done by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the ministerial advisory committee and the workstreams never culminated in Sassa taking full responsibility for the payment of social grants.
A technical committee is now needed, she says, to consolidate, analyse and evaluate all the reports they’ve produced.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the move is negligent and the formation of this committee is yet another attempt to continue with the illegal Cash Paymaster Services contract.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
