Sundowns held to draw against Horoya in CAF Champions League

Sundowns came from a goal down and went 2-1 up through Billiat and Sirino but couldn’t hold on for the victory.

FILE: Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal. Picture: Twitter/@Masandawana
FILE: Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal. Picture: Twitter/@Masandawana
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Khama Billiat and Gaston Sirino scored as Mamelodi Sundowns played to a 2-2 draw against Horoya AC in their CAF Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

Sundowns came from a goal down after conceding in the 52nd minute. The visitors equalised through Billiat in the 69th minute and went 2-1 up through a 76th minute Sirino penalty but couldn’t hold on for the victory.

Horoya equalised in the 82nd minute.

The South African league champions are third in the group's standings with two draws from their two games.

