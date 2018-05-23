Still no new leads on missing Mpumalanga boy Katlego Marite

Four days after the disappearance of a Mpumalanga teenager, police say there are still no new leads on his whereabouts.

Thirteen-year-old Katlego Marite was last seen playing with his friends outside his Witbank home on Sunday where he was snatched.

A letter later emerged - apparently from his kidnappers - demanding a ransom in the form of bitcoins.

Police are also investigating the authenticity of that letter.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Simon Dingle says the requested ransom can only be paid if Marite's family has a Bitcoin account.

“Bitcoin is kept in what we call wallets and those wallets are software running on a computer or cellphone so they are asking for the ransom to be paid into that wallet.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)