Sassa officials fail to justify millions spent on security for Bathabile Dlamini
Since 2012, Sassa has spent R3.5 million on protection services for Dlamini, her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant and their children.
CAPE TOWN - The millions spent by the Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) on personal security for former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has again come under the spotlight in Parliament.
Sassa has also been paying for private security for its KwaZulu-Natal's regional manager Pearl Bengu, and Dlamini’s spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.
Appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, Sassa officials could not provide details related to the threats against any of them or their children, but insisted that in the case of Bengu, that an assessment had been done.
Since 2012, Sassa has spent R3.5 million on protection services for Dlamini, Oliphant and their children.
The agency is now trying to hold former CEO, Virginia Petersen, personally liable for the costs.
Her lawyer has asked for more information before making representations on culpability.
Chief financial officer Tsakeriwa Chauke says private security for Bengu can be justified.
“I do know there were assessments that were done at given intervals.”
Chauke says that Bengu is the only regional manager to receive personal protection due to a threat on her life.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Lawyer insists Tom Moyane's disciplinary inquiry remains unfair
-
Sports Minister Xasa stands by her #AshwinWillemse statement
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
-
Cosatu wants say on Supra Mahumapelo’s future
-
Gunmen rob coaches along Musina-Joburg highway - report
-
Ocean View residents now 'homeless' following evictions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.