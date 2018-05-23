SAPS top brass give update on probes into cash-in-transit heists
To cop Khehla Sitole says they have intensified their investigations into cash-in-transit heists and want to get inside the security companies to get to the root of the problem.
CAPE TOWN - The police's top leadership has briefed Parliament's oversight committee on the progress of investigations into a recent spate of cash-in-transit heists.
Led by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole, the SAPS representatives informed Members of Parliament of various arrests and the recovery of over R1 million in cash in Ekurhuleni.
The portfolio committee on police will also hold a special hearing on cash-in-transit heists on 13 June.
He says police are also expecting the delivery of 66 high powered vehicles to take on the syndicates on the country's highways.
“We have intensified the investigation and on the side of the unconventional because we also want to get into the security companies, sometimes we suspect there is a deeper problem.”
Sitole has also confirmed that a security guard arrested with R1.5 million in cash is employed by G4S security and not SBV security as was previously reported.
He says a further three people have been arrested in connection with the heists.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
