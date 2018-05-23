Popular Topics
SAHRC pleased with action taken against Edward Zuma in hate speech matter

The Human Rights Commission says the action taken against Edward Zuma shows how those who act with impunity know that there will be consequences.

Edward Zuma. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Edward Zuma. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says the action taken against Edward Zuma shows how those who act with impunity know that there will be consequences.

In a settlement agreement reached on Tuesday, the former president's son committed to apologising to the nation within seven days for utterances made in an open letter.

Zuma described ministers Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan as "stooges of white monopoly capital" who view black African natives as merely the k-word.

Within the coming days, Zuma must submit his unconditional apology to South Africans for what the Equality Court has found to have been hate speech in the open letter.

Amongst the things that were penned, include how he believed Gordhan and Hanekom “bought the apartheid lie that their skin and race puts them as a higher level and caste than the native African majority.”

Human Right’s Commission chair Bongani Majola says they are pleased with the outcome.

“We have to treat other people with dignity irrespective of the positions they hold.”

Zuma will also have to split his R60,000 damages fee to two impoverished schools in Howick and Inanda.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

