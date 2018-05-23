SA woman found dead in Bahamas hotel room
Last Monday, Carla van Eeden landed in the Bahamas and interacted with her friends on Facebook, seemingly in good spirits.
JOHANNESBURG - A legal firm has confirmed that the body of a 25-year-old woman from Jeffrey's Bay has been found in her Bahamas hotel room.
According to a local media website Bahamas News Ma Bey, police found Van Eeden hanging in a Paradise Island hotel room with a cable chord.
News24 is reporting that her family has travelled to the island this week to get more answers surrounding her death. It’s understood that attorney William Booth will be assisting the family.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
