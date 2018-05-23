Reuters poll - Britain's Brexit divorce skills get thumbs down: economists
Asked in the 16-22 May poll to rate the British government’s performance on a scale of one (good) to ten (bad), the 30 economists overwhelmingly gave a negative rating.
LONDON - Britain’s government has handled negotiations with the European Union over its departure from the bloc poorly, according to all economists in a Reuters poll, who did however say there was just a one-in-five chance of a disorderly Brexit.
In June 2016, Britons surprised the world by voting to scrap the more than four-decade-old trading and political partnership, and in March last year Prime Minister Theresa May started a two-year countdown to departing the EU.
But May has struggled to unite her cabinet, and major differences remain over the process between London and Brussels.
Asked in the 16-22 May poll to rate the British government's performance on a scale of one (good) to ten (bad), the 30 economists overwhelmingly gave a negative rating. Many scored it at nine or ten, and the best it achieved was a neutral five.
“The negotiations have been a shambles, primarily because the government opted to implement a strategy which was not on the ballot paper and gave insufficient thought about how to implement it prior to triggering Article 50 (to launch the Brexit process),” said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
Still, the chance of a disorderly departure, with no deal agreed by the end of March 2019, was put at 20 percent, the same as in last month’s poll.
Instead, as in all Reuters polls since the 2016 referendum, an EU-UK free trade agreement was picked as the most likely outcome of talks.
Second most likely was European Economic Area membership, under which Britain would pay to maintain full access to the EU Single Market, followed by leaving without a deal and instead trading under basic World Trade Organization rules.
Those two options have flipped since the question was asked in March, suggesting more chance of a softer Brexit, but they are closely split. Brexit being cancelled, with Britain staying in the EU, was once again far and away the least option.
