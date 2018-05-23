Retired Judge Robert Nugent to head up Sars inquiry

President Cyril Ramphosa announced his intention to launch an inquiry into the tax administration and governance of Sars during his State of the Nation Address in February.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's signed the proclamation setting up the commission of inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Ramaphosa says it will be headed up by retired Judge Robert Nugent, with the assistance of tax and commercial law expert Michael Katz.

“The terms of reference for the commission will be gazette in the coming days and we’ve also taken a step to address the leadership challenges at Sars, including the suspension of the commissioner, the initiation of a disciplinary process and the appointment of an acting commissioner.”

Commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended in March and is facing a disciplinary hearing.

Tabling the Presidency budget in Parliament, Ramaphosa has been detailing the actions he promised to take to tackle state capture and root out corruption after he was elected president.

“We undertook together to rid our country of corruption and state capture and confront the crimes that daily prey upon our communities.”

The commission will look into tax administration and tax governance at Sars.

“I have today signed a proclamation establishing a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance chaired by former judge Robert Nugent and assisted by Mr Michael Katz, Advocate Mabongi Masilo and Mr Vuyo Kahla,” Ramaphosa said.

