Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is doing this in honour of the former president Nelson Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced on Wednesday that he will donate half of his presidential salary to a fund that will be managed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

He is presenting the Presidency budget vote in Parliament and spelling out what’s he’s achieved as he approaches the first 100 days since his election in February.

Ramaphosa says he will part with half his salary of R3.6 million a year.

“This is a private, citizen-driven initiative that will ask all those with the means to contribute a small portion of their salaries to supporting the many small projects that build the nation.”

Ramaphosa says he is doing this in honour of the sacrifices made by the country’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela.

“This fund will be launched on 18 July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund.”

