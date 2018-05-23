Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is doing this in honour of the former president Nelson Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced on Wednesday that he will donate half of his presidential salary to a fund that will be managed by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
He is presenting the Presidency budget vote in Parliament and spelling out what’s he’s achieved as he approaches the first 100 days since his election in February.
Ramaphosa says he will part with half his salary of R3.6 million a year.
“This is a private, citizen-driven initiative that will ask all those with the means to contribute a small portion of their salaries to supporting the many small projects that build the nation.”
Ramaphosa says he is doing this in honour of the sacrifices made by the country’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela.
“This fund will be launched on 18 July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund.”
The president says it’s a private, citizen-driven initiative that will ask people who have the means to contribute a small portion of their salaries to support small projects that can help to build the nation.
#PresidencyBudget Half of his presidential salary to go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirement
-
Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa: There's a new mood of optimism abroad
-
Mahumapelo remains ANC NW chair after resigning as premier
-
SA land reform unlikely to mean constitutional change: analysts
-
[OPINION] The DA’s struggle to regain step in post-Zuma politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.