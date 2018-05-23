Ramaphosa to announce terms of reference for Sars inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he would launch the inquiry in February, citing the need to restore the credibility of the service and its capacity to meet revenue targets.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the terms of reference for the Commission of Inquiry into South African Revenue Service (Sars) governance and administration this week, and the names of those who will serve on it.
That’s according to Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat, who’s been briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.
Ramaphosa announced he would launch the inquiry during his State of the Nation Address in February, citing the need to restore the credibility of the service and its capacity to meet revenue targets.
Momoniat says the Commission of Inquiry is expected to look at the steps Sars took under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s watch to address revenue shortfalls of totalling R80 billion since 2016, including the unauthorised payment of bonuses to top Sars executives and withholding of refunds to ordinary taxpayers.
Momoniat says the inquiry is also expected to consider adherence to tax administrative processes, including for VAT refunds, mining rehabilitation funds and adherence to customs and excise provisions with particular reference to tobacco.
The inquiry is separate to the disciplinary proceedings Moyane is facing.
