Public sector wage bill could cripple state - Dlodlo
Public Servie and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has now told all ministries to cut back on unnecessary spending in line with the ministerial handbook.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has warned that the public sector wage bill could cripple the state as salaries for public servants make up 35% of government spending.
The Business Day is reporting on Wednesday morning that government may have to cut back on critical services as its R587 billion public sector wage bill ballooned.
Dlodlo has now told all ministries to cut back on unnecessary spending in line with the ministerial handbook.
Dlodlo says there are also strict regulations about bloated departments.
“You have to look at the salaries, for starters, in your department and whether you can afford to have more people in the establishment or more people in ministries.”
Meanwhile, labour unions still haven’t signed a three-year wage deal for public servants after government tabled its final offer on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane
-
No arrests after woman shot dead while jogging in Joburg
-
Sassa officials fail to justify millions spent on security for Bathabile Dlamini
-
ANC 'ready' to give update on Mahumapelo's political fate
-
Woman shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.