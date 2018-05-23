Popular Topics
Public sector wage bill could cripple state - Dlodlo

Public Servie and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has now told all ministries to cut back on unnecessary spending in line with the ministerial handbook.

FILE: Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has warned that the public sector wage bill could cripple the state as salaries for public servants make up 35% of government spending.

The Business Day is reporting on Wednesday morning that government may have to cut back on critical services as its R587 billion public sector wage bill ballooned.

Dlodlo has now told all ministries to cut back on unnecessary spending in line with the ministerial handbook.
Dlodlo says there are also strict regulations about bloated departments.

“You have to look at the salaries, for starters, in your department and whether you can afford to have more people in the establishment or more people in ministries.”

Meanwhile, labour unions still haven’t signed a three-year wage deal for public servants after government tabled its final offer on Friday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

