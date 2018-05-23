Prospect of moving Parliament to Tshwane welcomed
The Tshwane Tourism Association welcomes the idea of Parliament being moved to the capital city, saying it would boost tourism.
PRETORIA - The Tshwane Tourism Association has welcomed the prospect of Parliament being moved from Cape Town to Tshwane.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete told Parliament that a consultancy firm had been appointed to conduct a feasibility study of the move.
Former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa spoke about the idea in his last State of the City Address proposing Fort Klapperkop as the ideal location for a new Parliament.
The association’s Bronwen Cadle de Ponte welcomes the idea of Parliament being moved to the capital city, saying it would boost tourism.
“Our city has a very rich offering in terms of tourism, however, it's very unutilised. The relocation of Parliament would bring us a lot of opportunities.”
She says business tourism in particularly would increase.
“Cape Town has established itself nicely as a tourism destination, and Tshwane is a successful tourism destination but bringing Parliament here would bring additional business tourists.”
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga’s office says he’s not in a position to comment on the proposed move at this stage.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Comments
