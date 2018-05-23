PowerBall results: Tuesday 22 May 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 22 May are as follows:

PowerBall results: 3, 10, 15, 19, 44 Bonus: 14

PowerBall Plus results: 2, 18, 35, 40, 41 Bonus: 12

For more details visit the National Lottery website.