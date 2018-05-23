Police increase visibility following Brakpan deadly shootout
Eight security guards have been arrested and 10 firearms were recovered from the scene after the shootout at the Wenden and High Street intersection.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police have increased visibility in Brakpan following Wednesday’s deadly gunfight.
Six others are now in a critical condition in hospital.
It’s understood the violence broke out after drivers of the Greater Brakpan Taxi Association had scheduled a meeting to air their issues but the executive failed to pitch up.
The police's Captain Mavela Masondo says when drivers from the association were not met by an executive member, a gunfight broke out between them and security guards.
Masondo says police visibility in the area will be increased.
“We are very much concerned about the safety of the community in this area because innocent people will now be caught in the crossfire.”
The captain says it appears there have been ongoing issues around taxi routes in the area.
