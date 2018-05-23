OceanView evictee: We paid our rent

Sylvia Rubaine, aged 48, says that her family of six, including her two-week-old granddaughter, have been left destitute following the evictions.

CAPE TOWN - Three Ocean View families have been left high and dry following a dramatic eviction on Tuesday.

They were kicked out of city-owned homes for allegedly not paying rent.

#OceanViewProtest Police officials are patrolling the area. KB pic.twitter.com/PFTNdApQTN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018

Some residents claimed they had been paying rent.

Sylvia Rubaine, aged 48, says that her family of six, including her two-week-old granddaughter, have been left destitute following the evictions.

She says she’s been on the Ocean View Development Trust’s waiting list for a new home for more than 20 years.

Rubaine was at work when the evictions were executed.

“They could have at least waited until we got home. We are working people and we did pay the rent.”

She explains that her family stayed on in the property after her husband’s relative moved out.

The City of Cape Town says the occupation has been illegal and due process has been followed.

#OceanViewProtest A heavy police presence prevails in Ocean View as some disgruntled residents took to the streets protesting over alleged evictions carried out in the community earlier today @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/BT6o36zfZY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018

The City has stressed that unlawful occupants deprive applicants registered on the its database of housing assistance.

City officials say that unlawful occupants are evicted in terms of its policy on “the unlawful occupation of council rental stock”.

These evictions resulted in road closures and a high police presence in the area on Tuesday.

Stuart Diamond, a mayco member for assets and facilities management, explains: “While we do not take these actions lightly, it’s the city’s responsibility to manage unlawful occupants who deprive registered applicants of an opportunity to accommodation. People registered on the database for housing are given priority. We encourage all our citizens who need housing to register on our database.”

OCEAN VIEW - Instructed by the Sheriff of court RED ANTS move in to evict a tenant. Law Enforcement and POPS are present pic.twitter.com/eCWu5HUIAD — RED ANTS W/CAPE (@REDANTS_CT) May 22, 2018

