No arrests after woman shot dead while jogging in Joburg

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating the murder of a woman who was shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens.

The woman was declared dead on the scene.

Police say the motive of the murder is still unknown.

Spokesperson Mohlaume Mamabolo said: "She was shot and killed while jogging, no suspects have been arrested and police are investigating a case of murder."

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)