MPs back Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as KZN acting top cop
Members of Parliament believe Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is the right man to put an end to the endless police killings and other violent crime in KwaZulu-Natal.
CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians say KwaZulu-Natal will never be the same again with the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the province's new acting police commissioner.
Mkhwanazi was appointed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a security cluster media briefing in Durban on Monday following a meeting on political killings in the province.
SAPS leadership has on Wednesday briefed Parliament on various of issues from cash-in-transit heists to the installation of CCTV cameras at police stations.
Members of Parliament believe Mkhwanazi is the right man to put an end to the endless police killings and other violent crime in KwaZulu-Natal.
The African National Congress’ Maapi Molebatsi said: “Some of us have known him for a very long and we’re convinced that KwaZulu-Natal will never be the same again.”
Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard has also welcomed the appointment.
“There are so many issues in KwaZulu-Natal, from the endless political killings to the heists, Glebelands and the taxi violence. I think he is the ideal person.”
Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says the current security challenges in KZN require the skills and intervention of an experienced SAPS leader like Mkhwanazi.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
