MPs back Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as KZN acting top cop

Members of Parliament believe Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is the right man to put an end to the endless police killings and other violent crime in KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians say KwaZulu-Natal will never be the same again with the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the province's new acting police commissioner.

Mkhwanazi was appointed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a security cluster media briefing in Durban on Monday following a meeting on political killings in the province.

SAPS leadership has on Wednesday briefed Parliament on various of issues from cash-in-transit heists to the installation of CCTV cameras at police stations.

The African National Congress’ Maapi Molebatsi said: “Some of us have known him for a very long and we’re convinced that KwaZulu-Natal will never be the same again.”

Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard has also welcomed the appointment.

“There are so many issues in KwaZulu-Natal, from the endless political killings to the heists, Glebelands and the taxi violence. I think he is the ideal person.”

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says the current security challenges in KZN require the skills and intervention of an experienced SAPS leader like Mkhwanazi.

