Michael Hulley cuts advocates in Zuma corruption case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Michael Hulley cuts advocates in Zuma corruption case

The Presidency agreed not to oppose any future court ruling on the state’s provision of legal fees for Jacob Zuma, with the DA arguing he must pay back the money.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma inside the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018 for a preliminary hearing related to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool Photo.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma inside the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018 for a preliminary hearing related to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool Photo.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's legal counsel Michael Hulley says he has terminated the brief of advocates previously involved in defending Zuma.

Earlier this week, the Presidency agreed not to oppose any future court ruling on the state’s provision of legal fees for Zuma, with the Democratic Alliance arguing he must pay back the money already spent.

Legal counsel for Zuma has argued that there was an agreement between former president Thabo Mbeki and Zuma in 2006 that the state incurs all legal costs.

According to reports, the services of Zuma's long-term senior counsel Kemp J Kemp have also been terminated.

Zuma is set to appear in court on corruption charges on 8 June.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA