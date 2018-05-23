Memorial service for musician Philip Tabane to be held in Pretoria

Tabane, who is being remembered for his unique approach to jazz, died on Friday last week, at the age of 84.

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for the late musician Dr Philip Tabane will be held on Thursday in Pretoria.

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse says Tabane has always been at the forefront of how artists should advance music from the continent.

He says that "Dr Malombo" or "Bra Phil", as he was affectionately known, brought consciousness to the industry.

“We had always conceded American jazz as being the music. For him to introduce malombo music was conscientising African musician (sic).”

Mabuse says he was always stunned at how Tabane lent his spirit to the music.

“For him, the African drum was spiritual.”

A memorial service for him will be held at the Mamelodi Hall in Pretoria on Thursday.

