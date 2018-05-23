Memorial service for musician Philip Tabane to be held in Pretoria
Tabane, who is being remembered for his unique approach to jazz, died on Friday last week, at the age of 84.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for the late musician Dr Philip Tabane will be held on Thursday in Pretoria.
Tabane, who is being remembered for his unique approach to jazz, died on Friday last week, at the age of 84.
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse says Tabane has always been at the forefront of how artists should advance music from the continent.
He says that "Dr Malombo" or "Bra Phil", as he was affectionately known, brought consciousness to the industry.
“We had always conceded American jazz as being the music. For him to introduce malombo music was conscientising African musician (sic).”
Mabuse says he was always stunned at how Tabane lent his spirit to the music.
“For him, the African drum was spiritual.”
A memorial service for him will be held at the Mamelodi Hall in Pretoria on Thursday.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.