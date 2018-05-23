Mantashe to visit FS, KZN as talks continue on Mining Charter
Minister Gwede Mantashe held marathon discussions with members of the public on Tuesday to get their input on the charter.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal after concluding consultations with Gauteng communities on the Mining Charter.
His department says that it hopes to report back in the first week of June.
Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says: “Once the consultation process has been completed there will be a consolidation of the charter. There’s going to be a summit, where a draft charter will be presented after which it will finally be ready for implementation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
