Man who killed CT metro officer to be sentenced

Christopher Jantjies shot and killed Ben Koopman outside his Eerste River home in February 2016.

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of killing a metro police officer is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Christopher Jantjies shot and killed Ben Koopman outside his Eerste River home in February 2016.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase has welcomed the guilty verdict against Jantjies.

“He was arrested back in September 2016 following an intense investigation into the matter.”

The 29-year-old was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Before he was gunned down, officer Ben Koopman had his service pistol and two-way radio stolen.

Nkwalase says the Eerste River community and the Metro police service were instrumental in ensuring the suspect was brought to book.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)