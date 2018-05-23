Makwetu: Performance of municipalities has regressed

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says that his 2016/17 audit findings show there’s been no positive change towards credible results over the last five years.

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General has been scathing of the financial performance of the country’s municipalities, saying they have regressed.

Releasing the audit findings of the country’s 257 municipalities at Parliament on Wednesday, Makwetu said the latest municipal results show that counsel from his office has at best not been implemented, and at worst, totally ignored.

In what can be viewed as the harshest critique yet from the office of the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu says the same accountability and governance challenges flagged over the years, persist.

The audit outcomes of 45 municipalities regressed, while only 16 of those improved.

Only 33 municipalities were able to produce quality financial statements.

Irregular expenditure now stands at over R28 billion.

The latest results are the highest non-compliance since 2013.

Makwetu says that most municipalities are barely going concerns.

The Free State, North West and the Northern Cape are among the provinces with the worst performing municipalities, while the Western Cape has the highest number of clean audits.

