Makwetu: Performance of municipalities has regressed
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says that his 2016/17 audit findings show there’s been no positive change towards credible results over the last five years.
CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General has been scathing of the financial performance of the country’s municipalities, saying they have regressed.
Kimi Makwetu says that his 2016/17 audit findings show there’s been no positive change towards credible results over the last five years.
Releasing the audit findings of the country’s 257 municipalities at Parliament on Wednesday, Makwetu said the latest municipal results show that counsel from his office has at best not been implemented, and at worst, totally ignored.
In what can be viewed as the harshest critique yet from the office of the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu says the same accountability and governance challenges flagged over the years, persist.
The audit outcomes of 45 municipalities regressed, while only 16 of those improved.
Only 33 municipalities were able to produce quality financial statements.
Irregular expenditure now stands at over R28 billion.
The latest results are the highest non-compliance since 2013.
Makwetu says that most municipalities are barely going concerns.
The Free State, North West and the Northern Cape are among the provinces with the worst performing municipalities, while the Western Cape has the highest number of clean audits.
WATCH: Auditor-General Makwetu releases municipal audit results
Popular in Local
-
Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane
-
No arrests after woman shot dead while jogging in Joburg
-
SA woman found dead in Bahamas hotel room
-
Sassa officials fail to justify millions spent on security for Bathabile Dlamini
-
Woman shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens
-
Kingon: Sars probe into Jonas Makwakwa carried out the wrong way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.