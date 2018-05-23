Mahumapelo remains ANC NW chair after resigning as premier

Supra Mahumapelo says he took a conscious decision to 'choose early retirement' in the best interest of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Supra Mahumapelo has resigned as North West Premier but will remain in his position as African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson.

During a briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday afternoon, Mahumapelo referred to his resignation as “early retirement”.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule welcomed his resignation which follows weeks of political ructions in the province.

Mahumapelo says he took a conscious decision to “choose early retirement” in the best interest of the province.

He says his decision to step down now after weeks of protests and political upheaval is to clear his name.

“I then came to the decision that I think it would be better for one to go on early retirement.”

Mahumapelo says he will now focus on his role as ANC chairperson in the North West.

The ANC says it will only announce a new premier after the NEC meeting this weekend.

