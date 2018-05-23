[LISTEN] What’s being done about gender-based violence in SA?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka interviews technical assistant to the higher education programme, Lisa Vetten, about gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN – Gender-based violence continues to plague South Africa and many have called for government intervention.

Lisa Vetten, the technical assistant to the higher education programme, says two previous plans to address the issue have failed for a number of reasons.

“I think there is a range of reasons the previous two plans failed. The first problem is getting different government departments to work together. A second problem is we have just never had an efficient budget for this and if we look at the situation right now since about 2015, we have seen government significantly cutting funding.”

Vetten adds talks are underway to address gender-based violence.

