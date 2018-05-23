Popular Topics
[LISTEN] The pain of being called a quota player

| Vata Ngobeni, a multimedia journalist, spoke to 'The John Maytham Show' on Cape Talk about the SuperSport debacle and MultiChoice’s statement on the issue.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of the SuperSport debacle which saw rugby analyst and former Springbok star, Ashswin Willemse, walk off set during a live show at the weekend after accusing his fellow white presenters of patronising him, South Africans have been weighing in on the incident.

Vata Ngobeni, a multimedia journalist at Independent Media, on Tuesday, spoke to The John Maytham Show on Cape Talk about the scandal and MultiChoice’ s statement that it doesn’t believe that the incident was racially motivated.

“It left me wondering out of all his [Willemse] achievements, where he has practically debunked the myth that black people cannot play rugby, they continued to call him a quota player even with all his achievements in his career.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

