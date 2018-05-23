[LISTEN] Socio-economic implications of moving Parly to Pretoria
Radio 702 | Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo spoke to 'The Karima Brown Show' on the appointment of a service provider to conduct an impact study on the implications of moving Parliament to the capital.
JOHANNESBURG – Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete on Tuesday announced that the national legislature has appointed a service provider to conduct a feasibility study on moving Parliament to Pretoria.
Economists have previously estimated that moving the legislature will cost approximately R7 billion.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo spoke to The Karima Brown show on Talk Radio 702 on the appointment of the service provider to conduct a six-month impact study on the socio-economic implications of moving Parliament.
Mothapo says the scope of the study will consider previous research on the relocation of the legislature by the Department of Public Works and Parliament.
“The matter that has been decided is the process of investigating the feasibility or the socio-economic study of relocating Parliament to Tshwane or expending the current buildings of Parliament to deal with space constraints we are confronted with.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
