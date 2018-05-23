[LISTEN] Nene cautiously optimistic about SA's economic growth outlook
CapeTalk | 'The Money Show’ interviewed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, who tabled Treasury’s budget in Parliament on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Tuesday announced economic growth would likely be higher than projected in February.
The minister said that several factors had contributed to this. During an interview with CapeTalk on Tuesday, Nene said they were “cautiously optimistic” about the economy’s growth.
“Improved business and consumer confidence has served as a factor. And a number of initiatives, including structural reforms, are starting to bear fruit.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
