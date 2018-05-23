Land, housing deal struck with Zwelihle residents after protests

Last week, scores of residents took their grievances to municipal officials during a march.

CAPE TOWN - An agreement has been struck between Zwelihle residents, government and the local municipality over land and housing.

Last week, scores of residents took their grievances to municipal officials in a march, demanding backyarders be allowed to erect structures on Schulphoek, a piece of privately owned land.

The land owners have since agreed to sell the land back to government for housing for Zwelihle residents.

Community leader Theron Mqhu says residents, together with Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, have agreed that formal homes will be built at the Schulphoek site.

Mqhu says while the process gets underway at Schulphoek, backyarders have been given the green light to erect their structures on an alternative plot of land where residents will be provided with water, electricity and sanitation.

“We signed an agreement of intent that they’ll go ahead. All that they’re doing now is the red tape. They will then build formal houses. They will be in the form of RDP houses.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)