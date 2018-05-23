Land, housing deal struck with Zwelihle residents after protests
Last week, scores of residents took their grievances to municipal officials during a march.
CAPE TOWN - An agreement has been struck between Zwelihle residents, government and the local municipality over land and housing.
Last week, scores of residents took their grievances to municipal officials in a march, demanding backyarders be allowed to erect structures on Schulphoek, a piece of privately owned land.
The land owners have since agreed to sell the land back to government for housing for Zwelihle residents.
Community leader Theron Mqhu says residents, together with Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, have agreed that formal homes will be built at the Schulphoek site.
Mqhu says while the process gets underway at Schulphoek, backyarders have been given the green light to erect their structures on an alternative plot of land where residents will be provided with water, electricity and sanitation.
“We signed an agreement of intent that they’ll go ahead. All that they’re doing now is the red tape. They will then build formal houses. They will be in the form of RDP houses.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane
-
No arrests after woman shot dead while jogging in Joburg
-
ANC 'ready' to give update on Mahumapelo's political fate
-
Sassa officials fail to justify millions spent on security for Bathabile Dlamini
-
Woman shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.