Kingon: Sars probe into Jonas Makwakwa carried out the wrong way

Mark Kingon told Parliaments Standing Committee on Finance that the process should have started with an investigation into Makwakwa’s tax affairs.

CAPE TOWN - Acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says the investigation into former top tax official Jonas Makwakwa was carried out the wrong way.

While he’s refused to go into any details, Kingon’s told Parliaments Standing Committee on Finance that the process should have started with an investigation into Makwakwa’s tax affairs.

“If you just look at this case, and I don’t want to go into details, the South African Revenue Service went about it the incorrect way. We should have started the process with a tax investigation, and I will not divulge the details of the tax investigation.”

Makwakwa resigned from Sars in in 2016 after he was implicated in a Financial Intelligence Centre report that flagged suspicious transactions in his account.

After an investigation by Hogan Lovells that was limited to his relationship with Sars, he was cleared in a disciplinary hearing and allowed to return to work last October.

Also in March, Tom Moyane was suspended as Sars commissioner with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings against him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a broader commission of inquiry into Sars in his State of the Nation Address in February.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)