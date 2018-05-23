Kimi Makwetu paints dismal picture of state of municipalities
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says there still appears to be a lack of decisive leadership to hold municipalities accountable for their financial failings.
CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has painted a dismal picture of the state of municipalities, most of which are barely a going concern.
Their level of non-compliance with proper financial controls is at its highest in five years.
Releasing his report on the audit outcomes of municipalities in parliament on Wednesday, Makwetu says there still appears to be a lack of decisive leadership to hold municipalities accountable for their financial failings.
Municipalities are not paying their debts because they don't have the money to do so.
Local councils owe Eskom and water boards billions.
The Auditor General says this has led to 31% of municipalities conceding that they might not be able to continue operating.
“Although they have to continue operating, they were reporting that they’re in a vulnerable financial position at the end of the financial year.”
Vacancies, a lack of skills and poor leadership have been cited as reasons for the poor performance.
But Makwetu says many municipalities are just showing a blatant disregard for financial controls and the advice of his office.
Some of his staff have been threatened for highlighting concerns.
Makwetu: We are witnessing a reversal on audit outcomes
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
