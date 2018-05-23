Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane

Moyane, the suspended Sars commissioner, is at the centre of a criminal probe which the Hawks want to finalise before the end of the month.

JOHANNESBURG - Tom Moyane's woes are piling up, with the Hawks confirming that they've launched a separate investigation into the suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner.

This is the second criminal investigation against Moyane while he fights to keep his job at the revenue service.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they received the docket from the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit and are now finalising loose ends to the investigation.

Mulaudzi refused to disclose the nature of the investigation but conceded that it’s not linked to the investigation into the unusual transactions of the account of his former deputy, Jonas Makwakwa.

“That investigation is a separate case that does not involve Mr Makwakwa.”

Moyane’s alleged misconduct while at the helm of the organisation is also the subject of his disciplinary inquiry, which will now be chaired by advocate Azhar Bham.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)