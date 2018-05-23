Gun shots fired at Sandton attempted cash-in-transit heist

Eyewitnesses say after the shootout, a black BMW and a white Mercedez Benz were seen speeding off.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been an attempted cash-in-transit heist along the M1 on the Marlboro offramp in Sandton.

Police have confirmed that there has been a shootout in the area but says more police are sent to establish what is happening.

Eyewitnesses, however, say after the shootout, a black BMW and a white Mercedez Benz were seen speeding off.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “The suspects shot at the vehicle but there are no fatalities or injuries. The suspects fled from the scene.”