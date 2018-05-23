Family of raped Mamelodi girl (12) demand justice
The girl's aunt says that she was sexually assaulted allegedly by a man who is well known in the community.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 12-year-old Mamelodi girl who was raped allegedly by a local businessman is demanding justice and calling for police to do more to protect the vulnerable.
The little girl was sexually assaulted some weeks ago allegedly at the 77-year-old man's house.
He was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the body of 10-year-old Katlego Joja was found floating in a river in the same community.
The family of the 12-year-old girl has told Eyewitness News that they fear for the safety of young girls in Mamelodi West.
“This man has always had little girls at his house. I’m of the view that he has been doing this for a long time.”
She says she hopes the law will take its cause.
“You’d never think that when they go to this man’s house that he’s the one who victimises them.”
Meanwhile, police are still investigating the circumstances that lead to the death of Joja.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
